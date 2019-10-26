Donald Edward Hutchins “Sonny”, 79, of Prince Frederick, Maryland, passed away on October 22, 2019 at his home. He was born in Prince Frederick, on January 30, 1940 to the late Donald Henry and Esther Upton Hutchins. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Constance Ward.

Donald lived his whole life in Calvert County and like many others, he was a farmer and also worked full time for the US Government, retiring from the US Postal Service in 2004. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Prince Frederick, enjoyed playing soft ball, and watching his favorite ball team the Boston Red Sox games. Donald was just like his father in that everyone was his friend, he could walk up to a complete stranger and start a conversation and leave with them being good friends. He had a positive outlook on life and nothing ever shook him. He loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was very patient with them.

Donald is survived by his wife of 59 years, Madeline G. Hutchins, father of Donald Todd Hutchins, and Sonja Gatton and her husband David. Grandfather of Jessica Jackson and her husband Conner, Nicole Helmkamp, and Lauren McCammon and her husband Jonas, great grandfather of Rylee McCammon, Teagan McCammon, Kinleigh Jackson and Caiden Jackson., he is also survived by a sister, June Prodoehl, and a brother Wayne Hutchins and his wife Gregg.

The family will receive friends on Sunday October 27, 2019 from 6-8 PM at Trinity United Methodist Church, Prince Frederick, MD and again on Monday October 28, 2019 from 10- until the time of services at 11 AM.. Interment will follow in Central Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvert Hospice.