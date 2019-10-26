Charles James Bryson, 73 of Hollywood, MD passed away on October 19, 2019 at home with his wife by his side.

He was born on December 1, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Charles James Bryson, Sr. and Marie (Johnson) Bryson.

Charles served in the United States Marine Corps from September of 1963 to September of 1967 as Sergeant. He was employed in construction for most of his life. He was the owner and operator of A&C Concrete, LLC for over 20 years. While managing his thriving business he was a pillar within the community. He was a firm believer in one’s responsibility to give back to his community and to others. He supported local 4-H clubs, was Governor of the Mechanicsville Moose lodge for two terms, a member of Burgesses of Colonial Williamsburg, serving on many county boards and active in his support of local politicians. He worked with Vacations4Vets in providing support to his fellow brothers in armed forces. He was passionate about education, specifically, American history for local schools.

He married his loving wife, Mary Anne [Roach] on January 19, 2007 in Leonardtown, MD. They spent 16 wonderful years together. Chuck was a family man who felt time spent with them was paramount. He loved traveling to clear water beaches with family and friends. He would be adamant that no view he had ever seen could compare to the view from his deck. Even more he enjoyed regaling us all with his personal tales of life, laughter, adventure and wisdom. He often spoke of his men who worked for him at A&C Concrete. He was an avid fan of the Redskins, Maryland Terrapins and any team his children and grand kids played. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. His memory will live on eternally in our hearts and through his stories.

Charles is survived by his wife, Mary Anne; daughters, Jennifer Bryson and Samantha (Robert) Tuck; son, Bill (Julianna) Grigsby; sister, Bonnie Cronin; six grandchildren, Ryan (Meagan), Kacey, Amanda (Joe), Robert, Teagan, Ashlynn and seven great grandchildren Teagan, Aubrie, Tyler, Emma, Skylar, Cody, and Cohen.

A Life Celebration Service will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the research of Dr. Trinity Bivalacqua at The Brady Urological Institute at Johns Hopkins Medicine, 600 N. Wolfe St., CMSC 130, Baltimore, MD 21287 or made at: https://secure.jhu.edu/form/urology or to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

