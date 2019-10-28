One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident Involving ATV in Clements

October 28, 2019

On Saturday, October 26, 2019, at approximately 7:35 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Horseshoe Road in Clements, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the roadway.

One patient was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


2 Responses to One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident Involving ATV in Clements

  1. Ernie on October 28, 2019 at 8:34 am

    ATVs all over the roads in this area and 7th D. I’ve seen them pulled up at the local gas stations in the 7th D. Cops don’t care.

    Reply
    • MarineVet on October 28, 2019 at 10:01 am

      because the cops pay so much attention to the one’s in Baltimore and DC?

      Only difference is the one’s in 7th District aren’t stolen…

      Reply

