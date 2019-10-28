One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident Involving ATV in Clements

On Saturday, October 26, 2019, at approximately 7:35 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Horseshoe Road in Clements, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the roadway.

One patient was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

