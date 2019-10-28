One Flown to Trauma Center After Motor Vehicle Accident Involving ATV in Clements

On Saturday, October 26, 2019, at approximately 7:35 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Horseshoe Road in Clements, for the reported motor vehicle accident.
Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle and an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in the roadway.
One patient was flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
ATVs all over the roads in this area and 7th D. I’ve seen them pulled up at the local gas stations in the 7th D. Cops don’t care.
because the cops pay so much attention to the one’s in Baltimore and DC?
Only difference is the one’s in 7th District aren’t stolen…