One Transported to Hospital After Large Tree Falls onto House in Mechanicsville

October 28, 2019

On Saturday, October 26, 2019, at approximately 7:50 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 39000 Block of New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported tree onto a house with one subject trapped.

Crews from Mechanicsville and Charles County arrived on the scene to find a large tree onto a one-story residence, with one occupant still in the residence.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

SMECO responded to the scene to secure the power as the house was deemed unsafe for occupancy.

No other known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.




One Response to One Transported to Hospital After Large Tree Falls onto House in Mechanicsville

  1. Bambi on October 28, 2019 at 7:16 am

    Improper installation of a deer stand?

    Reply

