Maryland Department of Natural Resources Certifies Two New Maryland Clean Marinas

Facilities in Calvert and Queen Anne’s Counties Meet Standards

Two facilities recently passed inspection by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ voluntary Clean Marina program, earning the Maryland Clean Marina Award. Solomons Landing Marina and Kent Narrows Boatel met the award criteria, bringing the total number of Clean Marinas and Clean Marina Partners to 147. This is roughly a quarter of the marinas in Maryland.

Department staff evaluate participating marinas or yacht clubs on areas such as emergency preparedness, waste containment/disposal, and stormwater management. To pass, the marina must score from 75 – 85% in each area of the award checklist by implementing practices from the Maryland Clean Marina Guidebook.

The marina committee at Solomons Landing Condominium receives a Maryland Clean Marina certificate.

As part of their environmental initiatives, the community of Solomons Landing installed fuel spill response kits, started sharing environmental education materials with slip holders, and developed clarified marina rules. Kent Narrows Boatel assembled safety data sheets for hazardous materials, established a boat-washing area, and improved staff training. Clean Marinas are re-inspected every three years to ensure they continue to meet the standards.

The program was developed in 1998 by a committee comprised of marina and boatyard operators, state and local government officials, academics, and boating groups with the goal of reducing nonpoint source pollution from marine facilities and recreational boats. Boaters are encouraged to participate by signing the Maryland Clean Boater Pledge.

