St. Mary’s County Government Operations for Veterans Day

All St. Mary’s County Government administrative offices will be closed Monday, November 11, 2019, in observance of the Veterans Day Holiday. Offices will reopen for normal business hours Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

The St. Andrews Landfill, the six Convenience Centers and St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) will be open for normal business hours on Monday, November 11.

All Convenience Centers and STS will be open for their normal business hours on November 10 and 12. The St. Andrews Landfill will be closed on November 10.

The Statewide Specialized Transportation Assistance Program (SSTAP) will not operate on November 11. SSTAP returns to normal operating hours on Tuesday, November 12.

All three branches of the St. Mary’s County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown and Lexington Park) will be closed November 11. The Lexington Park Library will be open from 1 – 5 p.m. on November 10.

The three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will be closed November 11 and there will be no Home-Delivered Meal service.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park in Piney Point will be open November 11 from 12 – 4 p.m.