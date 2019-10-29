Calvert County Hospice Seeking Veterans or Active Duty Service Memebers to Volunteer for Veteran Salute Ceremonies

Calvert Hospice announces its next Vet to Vet Volunteer Training on November 8, 2019. We are looking for veterans or active duty military members who would like to help us honor our veteran patients with a salute ceremony.

The training will be held at the Burnett Calvert Hospice House located at 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, MD from 6:00 – 8:00 pm. Participants will learn about the We Honor Veterans program and will be able to assist with salute ceremonies once training is complete.

For more information about becoming a vet to vet volunteer with Calvert Hospice, contact Amanda Peterson at 410-535-0892 x4003 or apeterson@calverthospice.org. The Volunteer Application can also be downloaded from our website: www.calverthospice.org/volunteer.

