Detectives Identify Suspects in Multiple Pharmacy Robberies in Waldorf

Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified three men suspected in multiple robberies throughout the region.

On March 5, 2019, two suspects robbed the High Street Discount Pharmacy in Waldorf and took prescription medications. Then, on March 21, 2019, two suspects robbed the Northgate Care Pharmacy in Waldorf of prescription medication and currency.

Detectives assigned to the CCSO Criminal Investigations Division began a joint investigation with Prince George’s County Police and Montgomery County Police after recognizing a pattern of similar robberies.

Throughout the investigation, multiple search warrants were executed which resulted in the identification of the suspects. Tevon Marquell Martin, 23, Marquet Capree Boatwright, 19, and Tijuan Marquise Colbert, 21, all of Capitol Heights were indicted by a Charles County grand jury on charges including armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm during a violent crime, and two counts of theft over $1500. All three suspects were indicted on October 22.

Martin is being held in Montgomery County where he was arrested. Boatwright is being held in the Charles County Detention Center and Colbert is being held in Jessup.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. A. Bringley at (301) 609-6499.

