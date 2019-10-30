Calvert County Lottery Player Wins $50,000 on Scratch-Off at Ken-Mar Liquors in Prince Frederick

A Maryland Lottery player from Huntingtown enjoyed a run of luck last week that began with a $40 score and ended with a $50,000 prize on the $2,000,000 Richer scratch-off.

The winning streak started Oct. 22 when he picked up one of the $30 $2,000,000 Richer instant tickets. He bought the game at a shop in Dunkirk where he buys Lottery tickets “at least two or three times a month.”

The Calvert County resident scratched the instant ticket and won $40. Having recouped his initial outlay and gained $10, the player decided to let it ride and bought a second $2,000,000 Richer scratch-off. He ended up $70 to the good on that purchase.

“I stopped at a new spot and bought two more,” he said. The Lottery retailer that got his business on Oct. 24 was Ken-Mar Liquors at 1525 Solomon’s Island Road in Prince Frederick. The store turned out to be a great choice for him when he found his $50,000 prize.

“I was shaking and my heart was pumping!” he said, he would have to wait a few days to claim his prize, however. The 50-year-old had a family commitment – a trip to Busch Gardens – scheduled on Oct. 25.

On Oct. 28, he made his way to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim the prize.

Although he considered many possibilities for enjoying the windfall, he decided on a practical use for the money. “I’m going to do my best to be debt free. It sure is going to help!”

Aside from jumping up and down, the winner has not really celebrated his big win. He anticipates a winner dinner taking place in the near future.

