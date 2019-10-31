One Injured After Single Vehicle Rollover in Great Mills

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at approximately 11:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pegg Road and Lexington Drive in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle overturned in the roadway, with all occupants out of the vehicle.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An unknown number of patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.

