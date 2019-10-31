Death Investigation Underway in Mechanicsville

October 31, 2019

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 8:45 a.m., police, fire and emergency medical services personnel responded to Old Horse Landing Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported CPR in progress.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a 32-year old male was deceased in the residence.

Units from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) have responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation which is ongoing.

Updates will be provided when they become available.


