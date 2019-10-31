Commissioners to Receive Bids for Purchase of the Mary McLeod Bethune Educational Center in Bushwood

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will receive bids for the purchase of the Mary McLeod Bethune Educational Center, located in the Seventh (7th) Election District with a physical address of 22975 Colton Point Road, Bushwood, MD 20618, for a period of 45 days, beginning on October 30, 2019 and ending on December 16, 2019 at 5 p.m.

The bids should be submitted to the St. Mary’s County Attorney’s Office by way of the attached application form or downloaded and printed: https://tinyurl.com/Online-Bid-Form. Bids can be hand delivered to the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650; or mailed in to PO Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

For more information please contact the County Attorney’s Office at (301) 475-4200 extension 71702.

