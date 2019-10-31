Thomas Johnson Bridge Inspection Scheduled for November 3, to November 7

Starting Sunday night, November 3, 2019, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin its inspection of the Governor Thomas Johnson Bridge. The inspection will take place Sunday, November 3, through Thursday, November 7, from 9:00 p.m., to 5:00 a.m., the following morning.

During the inspection, crews will close one lane and alternate traffic in the open lane using a flagging operation. Portable variable message signs are placed along area State routes to alert travelers about the work.

Travelers should plan extra travel time to cross the bridge. Drivers are reminded to remain alert when traveling through the work zone.

Real-time traffic and lane closure information is available on md511.maryland.gov.

