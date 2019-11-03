One Arrested After Halloween Assault in Lexington Park

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 2:30 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Midway Drive and Saratoga Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported assault with a knife.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single victim with lacerations who refused all medical care. All emergency medical services were placed in service by police.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, along with Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack searched the area for the suspect, a black male wearing a white shirt and tan pants possibly armed with a knife.

Police made one arrest on the scene a short time later.

No other injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

