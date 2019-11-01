Police Investigating Armed Robbery on Halloween in Lexington Park, Victim Sent to Hospital

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to Liberty Street and Pacific Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported injuries after an assault.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a female reporting she was robbed at gunpoint while walking in the area of the St. Mary’s Landing apartments.

Witnesses reported the woman was robbed at gunpoint and had her purse stolen. The suspect was described as a black male wearing a black t-shirt, approximately 30 to 40 years of age, average build with a small black handgun. The suspect reportedly fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently investigating the incident.

The adult female was transported to an area hospital with injuries to the head after being pistol whipped.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

