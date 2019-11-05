Sheriff’s Office Looking For Witnesses of Motor Vehicle Accident in Lexington Park That Sent Pedestrian to Trauma Center

UPDATE 11/5/2019: On October 31, 2019, at approximately 10:58 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 2002 Ford Freestar operated by Jeana Elise Ferdig, 31 of California, was traveling south on Three Notch Road in the area of Pegg Road, when Ferdig struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

The pedestrian was identified as Ryan Andrew Murray, 34 of Mechanicsville. Murray suffered incapacitating injuries and was transported to an area trauma center for treatment where he remains in critical/stable condition. Ferdig sustained non-incapacitating injuries as a result of the collision.

At this time speed and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision that has not already provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension *2337, or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.

The Sheriff’s Office is also seeking contact from the operator any vehicle that was in the area prior to the collision and is requesting the operator contact Cpl. Pontorno.

On Thursday, October 31, 2019, at approximately 11:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Plaza Azteca on Three Notch Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male in the roadway with an open skull fracture. Units requested a helicopter, however, all were down due to weather.

Flight medics from the Maryland State Police drove to the scene to assist emergency medical personnel and the victim.

The driver who struck the victim called 911 stating she was currently parked on Donaldson Drive and Erickson Court in Lexington Park.

Police arrived on the scene to find an adult female dressed as a police officer, with the minivan having visible damage to the front-end.

The adult female driver was evaluated by emergency medical personnel and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

She was then taken into custody by police on the scene.

The pedestrian was transported to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries. He was conscious and talking on the scene.

Due to injuries sustained, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested and responded to the scene.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

