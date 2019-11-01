Calvert Marine Museum Invites Public to Shop with Them on Museum Store Sunday, December 1, 2019

On Sunday, December 1, 2019, for the third consecutive year, more than 1,200 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 18 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday – an exciting annual event and shopping campaign that encourages consumers and museum visitors to consciously contribute to the future sustainability and success of each museum and cultural institution.

At museum stores around the world, holiday shoppers will find memorable gifts filled with inspiration and educational value. Through their purchases, shoppers also help support small businesses, independent suppliers and artisan makers whose products are featured in museum stores. All proceeds from store purchases directly support the missions and programs of museums.

Founded by the Museum Store Association (MSA), Museum Store Sunday has quickly become the global annual day that invites everyone to Be A Patron – and shop quality gifts that are exclusively found in museum stores and related non-profit retailers. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be A Patron of museums and shop museum stores all year round.



Susan Tudor, President of the MSA Board of Directors and Manager of Visitor Services and Store Buyer for the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens in Jacksonville, FL commented, “When MSA launched Museum Store Sunday in 2017, we knew it was an opportunity to showcase museum stores with their unique mission related products and meaningful experiences, but we didn’t realize its reach. Museum Store Sunday is educating consumers around the world about the importance of shopping in museum stores. With participating museums across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Australia, we’re ecstatic to see our local, national, and international museum communities embrace this global day of museum store advocacy.”

On December 1, 2019, the Museum Store at the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) is offering members 25% off their entire purchase. Members will even have the opportunity to win a coupon for up to 40% off their purchase, and one lucky member may even get their entire purchase for FREE! Additionally, non-members are eligible for a special 20% discount all day.

“We are so excited to participate in another year of Museum Store Sunday,” said Maureen Baughman, Director of Retail Operations at CMM. “Not only do our shoppers enjoy amazing discounts, they’re able to support the museum’s mission while taking care of the majority of their holiday shopping. The Museum Store really does have something for everyone!”

