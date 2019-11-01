Two Injured After Head-on Motor Vehicle Accident in California

On Friday, November 1, 2019, at approximately 3:10 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Wildewood Parkway and Wildewood Boulevard in California, for the reported head-on motor vehicle accident.

An ambulance from the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad was responding to a medical call when they came across a head-on motor vehicle accident. Crews stayed on the scene as the medical call was cancelled, personnel started to render care to both operators of the vehicles.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. It is unknown if any patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash.

Watch for emergency vehicles and use caution in the area.

