Single Vehicle Into a Tree in Hollywood Sends Operator to Area Trauma Center

On Friday, November 1, 2019, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Triton Metals on Airport View Drive and Commerce Avenue in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree, with the single occupant trapped inside.

Firefighters from Hollywood extricated the patient in approximately 10 minutes.

The adult female was transported to the Maryland State Police Helicopter Hangar in Hollywood where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported her to an area trauma center.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

