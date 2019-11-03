The Department of Aging and Human Services Holding Veterans Resource Day on Friday, November 8, 2019

Join the Department of Aging & Human Services for the fourth annual Veterans Resource Day Friday, November 8, 2019, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD, from 9:00 a.m., to 2:30 p.m.

This year’s Veterans Resource Day will include a question and answer session centered around veterans’ affairs, informational workshops, displays by local veteran support organizations, and peer counseling.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) organization will be on-site all day to process claims and discuss available benefits with veterans and their families. They will also offer information on Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and suicide prevention.

The question and answer panel is scheduled from 9:30 a.m., to 11:00 a.m., Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panel members in addition to learning about changes in programs state and countywide. Directly following the panel, lunch will be provided by Mission Barbeque, at noon

This event is free and open to the public. We encourage veterans, active servicemen and women, their friends and family members, and employers who work with veterans to attend.

For more information, contact Community Programs & Outreach Manager Sarah Miller at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073, email sarah.miller@stmarysmd.com, visit www.stmarysmd.com/veterans.asp, or find us on Facebook, keyword St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services.

