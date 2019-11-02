Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday, November 3, 2019, Reminder to Check Alarms and Smoke Detectors

November 2, 2019

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 2:00 a.m., residents are reminded to turn clocks backward by one hour to 1 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Department of Emergency Services reminds everyone that the annual time change is the perfect opportunity to change batteries in smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recommends citizens replace smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector batteries annually and test the alarms every month.

For more information on Emergency Preparedness visit prepare.stmarysmd.com


