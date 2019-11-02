Vehicle Arson Fire in Waldorf Under Investigation

On Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 10:05 a.m., firefighters responded to St. Matthews Drive and Sunset Ridge Place in Waldorf, for the reported vehicle on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ford E350 box truck with a Kawasaki Motorcycle in the cargo compartment, with the fire showing from the cargo compartment.

Firefighters from Waldorf controlled the fire in under 5 minutes.

The owner has been identified as D’ontray Townsend, the damage is estimated at over $13,000.00

A nearby neighbor discovered the fire and called 911. Investigations have determined the fire originated in the cargo compartment of the vehicle. There was a motorcycle in the cargo compartment, which also sustained significant damage as a result of the fire.

No arrests have been made, and no injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

