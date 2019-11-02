The Department of Emergency Services Urges Residents to Stay Prepared, and Sign up to Receive CodeRED Weather Warnings

The Department of Emergency Services wants St. Mary’s County residents to be prepared and informed. In advance of inclement weather, residents are urged to sign up to receive email warnings, updates and special notices including road closures, severe weather updates, Recreation and Park Notices and CodeRED Weather Warnings.

The St. Mary’s County Government CodeRED Emergency Notification System is an ultra-high-speed telephone communication service used to quickly contact citizens. This system makes calls to all or targeted areas of the County, when important information needs to be immediately relayed to citizens.

CodeRED delivers a recorded message describing the situation in the affected area which may include instructions requiring action on the part of the recipient.

Sign up online at https://www.stmarysmd.com/emergencycodered.asp

Residents can also sign up to receive these notifications via text through the CodeRED Mobile Alert app: https://tinyurl.com/CodeRED-Mobile-app

For more information on preparing for emergencies visit our website: prepare.stmarysmd.com or call the Department of Emergency Services at 301-475-4200, extension 72110.

