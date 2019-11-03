Frances Edith Gardiner, 90, of Nanjemoy, Maryland, passed away on October 29, 2019 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

Born on April 22, 1929 in Waldorf, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Elizabeth A. V. Mudd Gardiner and Samuel Jerome Gardiner. Growing up on the family farm, Miss Gardiner enjoyed being outdoors, toiling in her vegetable and flower gardens. She worked as a legal secretary for the Federal Trade Commission until her retirement in 1984 and also worked with Manpower and Changing Point South. Miss Gardiner attended St. Ignatius and St. Catherine Catholic Churches.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings Elizabeth Ann Daugherty and Paul Robert Gardiner.

Miss Gardiner is survived by her niece Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Daugherty; nephew Roy F. “Frank” Daugherty Jr. and his wife Suzette; great niece Rita A. Daugherty; and a large extended family.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Mass will be offered on Friday, November 8, 2019 beginning at 11AM at St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Church (Hill Top), 6455 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco, Maryland 20677.

Interment to follow at St. Peter’s Church Cemetery on Poplar Hill Road, Waldorf, Maryland.