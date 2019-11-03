Alfred Leroy “Al” Kessler, 83, of St Inigoes, MD passed away peacefully in his home on October 28, 2019. Born August 25, 1936 in Lavelle, PA, he was the son of the late Elwood W Kessler and Margaret I (Lesher) Kessler.

Al was a lifelong resident of St Mary’s County after his family moved here in 1942. He was happily married 37 years to his wife Sharon E (Woods) Kessler who he married on August 27, 1982 in Hollywood United Methodist Church. He was previously married to Vera (Bowles) Kessler who preceded him in death in 1982.

Along with his wife, Sharon, he is survived by his daughter Darlene (Bill) Lynam of Lexington Park, MD and his son Alfred (Diane) Kessler, Jr of St Inigoes, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jason McLaughlin of Colorado, Ryan Kessler of Nashville, TN, Christopher Kessler of Great Mills, MD, and Amanda Kessler of Nashville, TN. In addition he is survived by his great-granddaughter, Margaret McLaughlin of MD.

Al is also survived by his siblings Leonard Kessler of Lexington Park, MD, Melva Williams of New York, Janice Cone of Lexington Park, MD, Marcia Takacs of Lexington Park, MD and Marilyn Tourney of Florida. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Ella Mae Whiting and his brother Arlin Kessler.

Al led a full and active life providing for his family and being involved in the community. He worked for the government servicing office equipment for 16 years before opening his own business, Patuxent Business Machines, Inc in 1973. He retired from business in 2000 and served the Church of the Nazarene as a volunteer missionary for another 15 years. He and Sharon traveled extensively in this service to countries in South America, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Africa. They spent three of those years living and serving in Kenya.

Over the years he was active in community organizations including the Southern Maryland Boat Club, Boy Scouts, Optimist Int’l, Optimist Club of St Maries, Gideons Int’l, Fawn Grove Compassion Center in Pylesville, MD, and his church, Hollywood Church of the Nazarene.

Al was an avid organic gardener and propagated the magnolia trees lining their driveway. He enjoyed gifting produce from his garden, and trees and shrubs that he divided, to friends. He also enjoyed woodworking, making furniture pieces, wood pens, toys and other items and gifting them to family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm in the Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 10:00 am in Hollywood Church of the Nazarene, Hollywood, MD. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Christopher Kessler, Ryan Kessler, Craig Chubb, Jeff Chubb, Tommy Deneau, and Tim Pearson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Woods and Jim Ellison.

Donations may be made to Fawn Grove Compassion Center 5300 Fawn Grove Road Pylesville, MD 21132 or Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.