William Michael “Bill” Miller, 66

William Michael “Bill” Miller, age 66, of Waldorf, MD died on October 27, 2019 in La Plata, MD.

Bill was born in Washington, DC on March 26, 1953. He was a lifetime resident of Charles County and worked for the United States Postal Service in the Sorting Department. Bill was very artistically talented and had a gift for building car models. He was also an avid drag racing fan.

William is the son of William Ellsworth Miller and Mary Frances Petty.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Petty; step-father, John Petty; and one brother, David Miller.

All services for William will be private.

Memorial contributions in William’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.