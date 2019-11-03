Michael Irving “Mike” Smith, 47, of Owings passed away October 31, 2019. He was born December 20, 1971 in Cheverly, Maryland and raised in Brandywine. He married Christine West on May 13, 2000 and they resided in Owings. He was employed as a project manager for Ross Renovation. Mike enjoyed local sports and loved the Redskins, Capitals and Nationals. He also enjoyed hunting, playing corn hole, golfing, charter boat fishing, and watching his daughters’ soccer games.

Mike is survived by his wife Christine Marie Smith and daughters Amanda L. Smith and Ashley M. Tilch, his mother Edna Thomas, three brothers and two sisters as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Charles Leroy Smith.