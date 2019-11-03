Lucius Gibson “Gib” Latham, 82

Lucius Gibson “Gib” Latham, age 82, originally of Oxon Hill, MD (and later retired to Philippi, WV), died peacefully in his sleep at 8:49AM on October 26, 2019 at home surrounded by family under the care of Hospice of Charles County.

He was born on June 24, 1937 to Lucius and Mollie Latham in Washington, DC. He married Patricia Havenner on April 26, 1958, who preceded him in death after 53 years of marriage.

Gib is survived by his 5 children, Steve Latham (Sandy) of Lusby, Vickie Smith (Joe) of Indian Head, Becky Booth (Jackie) of La Plata, Judy Wathen (Bernie) of Waldorf, and Mark Latham (Karen) of Fort Meade; 11 grandchildren, Brandi Latham, Bobby Smith, Justin Smith, Heather Moran, Shelby Wood, Mollie Wathen, Sara Wathen, Matthew Wathen, Kate Latham, Gibson Latham and James Latham; 4 great-grandchildren, Dannyn Moran, Sawyer Moran, Langston Hoepfl, and Wyatt Wood.

Gib was a Veteran who served in the Navy from 1954-1958. He owned and operated Oxon Hill Auto Center until 1993 and later retired from Arlington County in 2007. He was known for his mechanical aptitude and his love for auto racing and car shows.

Viewing will be held at Raymond Funeral Chapel in La Plata on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 1PM until the time of service at 3PM. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1PM at West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton, WV.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local Hospice.