Judith Arleen “Judy” Middleton, 75

Judith Arleen “Judy” Middleton, age 75, of Temple Hills, MD died on October 26, 2019 in La Plata, MD.

Judy was a Secretary for the Government Services Administration – Department of Justice for over 35 years. She loved her cats, enjoyed visiting her Southern Maryland family and playing the piano.

In addition to her parents, Walter Lewis and Francis Virginia Middleton, she was also predeceased by her brother, William Middleton.

Judy is survived by her brother, Robert Middleton and her sister, Nancy Middleton.

A viewing for Judy will be held at Raymond Funeral Chapel on Monday, November 4, 2019 from 10AM until her Wake Service at 10:30AM. Interment will immediately follow at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery (3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD 20722).