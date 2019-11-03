Lorna L. Van, 67, of Lusby, MD, and formerly of Warner Robins, GA, passed away on October 23, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. Born March 9, 1952 in White Plains, NY, she was the daughter of the late Charles Seward, Sr. and Mary (Booker) Seward. Lorna graduated from Matawan Regional High School in 1970. She worked as a Line Worker for Revlon for ten years and as a Manager for Kroger for over nine years retiring in 2016. Lorna moved to Calvert County from Warner Robins, GA on April 16, 2018. She enjoyed reading, watching football, going to the library and the Lusby Senior Community Center.

Lorna is survived by her sister, Raifa Abdullah Abdel-Aziz of Lusby, MD, sister, Deborah Blackmon of Warner Robins, GA and brother, Charles Seward, Jr. of Stockbridge, GA. She was preceded in death by her husband Harvey Van whom she married in Cliffwood Beach, NJ in 1974.