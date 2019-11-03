Leah Christine Clark, 34, of Prince Frederick passed away October 29, 2019. She was born June 27, 1985 in Clinton to Justin and Mary Frances (Harbaugh) Clark. Leah was raised in North Beach and graduated from Northern High School in 2003. She lived in Lothian and has lived in Prince Frederick for the past year and a half. Leah was a very crafty and artistic person who enjoyed drawing, painting, and makeup.

She is survived by her mother Mary Frances Clark of Chesapeake Beach, father Justin Clark of Davidsonville, son Lyric Butler, brother Max Clark of Alexandria, VA, fiancé Terry Butler of Prince Frederick, special person in her heart Marin Harbaugh of Huntsville, AL and grandparents Tom and Irene Harbaugh and Anne Clark. Leah was preceded in death by her grandfather Raymond Clark.