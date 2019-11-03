Warren Daniel McMichael, 87, of Rose Haven, North Beach, MD passed away October 31, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born August 20, 1932 in Washington, D.C. to Ellen Cecelia (Riordan) and Eugene H. McMichael, and raised in the District. He attended Mt. St. Joseph’s High School in Baltimore and Anacostia High School. He entered the U.S. Air Force July 24, 1953 and served in the Transportation Squadron until his discharge July 23, 1957 having earned the National Defense and Good Conduct Medals. He married Doris Evelyn Davis February 26, 1954 and they lived in Dover, DE while he was stationed at Dover Air Force Base, and later lived in Congress Heights, Oxon Hill, and Alexandria, VA prior to moving to Rose Haven in 1999. Warren was a lifelong transportation specialist and was employed at Andrews Air Force Base where he fueled the Presidential Fleet. He purchased a fleet of school buses in 1960 and operated McMichael School Bus Service until the mid-1980’s. He was a chauffeur for the Director of the National Gallery of Art while also working as the weekend dispatch supervisor for the Fairfax County Connector. From 2002 until 2017, he was employed at Middledorf Bus Company in Clinton, and from 1999 until earlier this year was the bus driver for wedding parties at Herrington Harbor in Rose Haven.

Warren was a member and former President of the Rose Haven Civic Association, a member of St. Anthony’s Church in North Beach, Friendship Community Baptist Church, and a member of the Stallings-Williams American Legion Post 206 in Chesapeake Beach. In his leisure time Warren enjoyed trips to Ocean City and spending time with his family and friends in his community.

He is survived by his wife Doris E. McMichael, children Debbie Colbert (Rick) of North Beach, Diana Middledorf (Cris) of Dunkirk, Kenneth McMichael (Cyndy) of Lusby, Beth McMichael of Chesapeake Beach, and Joe McMichael (Belinda) of Uniontown, PA. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, a brother Francis McMichael of Pearl, MS and sister Mary Ellen Galloway of Signal Mountain, TN. He was preceded in death by son Jeffrey McMichael and three grandchildren.