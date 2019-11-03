Barbara Ann Houston, 85, of Edgewater passed away October 30, 2019. She was born March 23, 1934 in Washington, D.C. to Harry Rockford and Evelyn Vera (Carroll) Mills. Barbara was raised in the suburbs of D.C. and graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. She married George F. Houston in 1953 and they lived in Rockville until moving to Edgewater in 1981. Barbara was primarily a homemaker and was also an accomplished seamstress. In her spare time, she enjoyed crafts, gardening, yardwork, and spending time with her husband and family.

Barbara is survived by her husband George Houston, daughter Deborah H. Russell and husband Dale of Friendship, grandchildren James and Brian Russell, Melissa Demoucelle, Emily Nguyen, and Joseph McWilliams, great-grandchildren Evan, Ryan, Cash, Ford, Smith, Logan, McKenzie, Daniel, and Everett and sisters Kathryn Beach of Adamstown, MD and Carol O’Toole of West Deptford, NJ. She was preceded in death by daughters Diane McWilliams and Teresa Houston, brothers Eugene, Michael, and Robert Mills and a sister Joyce McDermott.