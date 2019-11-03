Robert Edward “Bobby” Cecil, Sr., 78, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on October 24, 2019 at his home in Manassas, Virginia.

Born on December 20, 1940, in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late Linwood H. Cecil, Sr. and Katherine (Gargano) Cecil.

Bobby was blessed to have met the love of his life, Ruth Ann and married her on February 3, 1962. Together they celebrated over 57 years of wedded bliss and welcomed four (4) loving children throughout their marriage.

Bobby was a wonderful provider and patriarch for his family. He worked as a Painter for the Local 368 and then as a paint contractor.

Bobby was an amazing family man, he enjoyed spending time with all members of his family. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He often would make unannounced visits on his family or call on the phone just to say “Hi”. No matter how he felt he made sure you knew you were loved. He had the hips of Elvis Presley and you could often find him on the dance floor moving and shaking those hips. When his grandchildren were young, he would take them on summer trips to many different places including Disney World, Storybook Land and Ocean City, NJ. He also enjoyed vacationing in Tennessee. These times were very special to him he was a wonderful “Pop Pop”. As Bobby, became a great-grandfather you could still see the light in his eyes when they were around. He made it a point, no matter how he felt, to make memories with them, even when it involved getting on the floor to play games. He loved to show them how to dance with those “Elvis” hips and talk about his experiences on the dance shows back in the 1950’s. Bobby was an avid golfer and often attended golf trips with the family. He would also go with his brother, Dicky, to do brother-brother tournaments. He enjoyed going to the casino’s and you would often hear him persuading someone to take him because our “Bobby” never wanted to do anything alone. He had to have family around at all times. He always thought the more the merrier.

Those who had the opportunity to be in the presence of Bobby can be considered blessed, as they had the wonderful experience of knowing the most considerate, unselfish, caring and overall best man. He was truly one in a million and his family will miss him deeply.

Bobby is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Cecil of Mechanicsville; daughters, Tammy Graves (Wayne) of Mechanicsville, Tara Mobley (Norman) of Mechanicsville, and sons, Robert Cecil, Jr., (Grace) of LaPlata, and Doug Cecil (Nancy) of Lusby, MD; ten (10) grandchildren; and six (6) great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Richard (Nancy) Cecil, James Cecil, Larry (Liz) Cecil, Jerry (Jeanie) Cecil, Peggy Ellis, Dottie Click, Cathy (Steve) Shifler, Lynn (Eddie) Williams and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Linwood “Fubby” Cecil, Jr.

A Life Celebration for Bobby will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 with a Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peters Catholic Church, Waldorf, MD before his interment at Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton, MD.

While flowers are appreciated donations will be welcomed to the Brinsfield Funeral Home, Post Office Box 128, Charlotte Hall, MD, in Bobby’s name or St. Jude’s Research Hospital.

