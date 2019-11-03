Marie “Anne” Townes, 85, of Gambrills, MD passed away on October 26, 2019 at SagePoint Senior Living Services in LaPlata, MD.

Anne was born in Richmond, VA on June 14, 1934 to the late Frank Kubick and Margaret Kubick, she is also predeceased by her husband, Philip A. Townes, Sr.

Anne leaves behind to cherish her memory, sons, Mark Townes, David Townes, Philip Townes, Jr. daughter, Susan (Townes) Cox; brothers, Frank Kubick and Michael Kubick; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Anne retired as an Administrative Assistant for the Optical Sciences Division (OSD) at the Naval Research Laboratory (NRL). Anne was a loving mother, grandmother and strived to be a model Catholic. Her hobbies were Jazzercise, watching hummingbirds, reading novels, and she loved the Snoopy cartoon character.

Visitation will be held at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:30 AM (201 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); Interment to follow in Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Rd., Waldorf, MD). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anne’s memory to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (322 Eighth Ave., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001 or www.alzfdn.org). Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.