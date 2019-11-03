John Matthew Aud

April 30, 1938 – October 28, 2019

Son of Clarence Matthew and Estelle Agnes Combs Aud born on April 30, 1938 the 12th of 13 children.

He is survived by his children Patty (Buddy) Trossbach (Drayden), Donald Aud (Phoenix, AZ), Penny (Roger) Bailey (Mechanicsville), Pam Sidle (Owings Mills), and Dennis Aud (Park Hall).

His grandchildren – Dawn Trossbach (Mike Raley), Amanda (Robbie) Merritt, Billy (Megan) Trossbach, Emily (Jacob) DeVos, Mikaela Bailey, and Madison and Jack Sidle; and his great grandchildren Jenna Tippett, Belle and Cole Merritt, and Hannah Trossbach.

And his brother-in-laws Joe Burroughs and Bobby Johnson.

He has gone to join those who went before him – his beloved wife of 57 years Audrey Louise Burroughs Aud who passed in August 2016, his parents Clarence and Estelle Combs Aud, siblings Dorothy Schindler, Myrtle Abell, Matthew Aud, Teresa Trossbach, Mary Schindler, Marie Trossbach, Frances Trossbach, Combs Aud, Edna Trossbach, Bernice Aud, Thomas Aud, and Clarence (Jr.) Aud, his in-laws Harriet Trent, Virginia Johnson, Mary Helen Dean, Andrew (Buck) Burroughs and James (Pudding) Burroughs.

He graduated in 1952 from Little Flower School in Great Mills and married his wife Audrey Louise Burroughs Aud on May 23, 1959 at St. Joseph Church, Morganza. He had many occupations over the years including installing heating and air conditioning systems, owned and operated his own tractor trailer that he purchased from Mike Woodburn and used it to haul livestock and grain and feed, he owned and operated school buses for St. Mary’s County, drove dump trucks for Billy Bean, maintained equipment for Dyson Lumber company and numerous other odd jobs. He was an avid NASCAR fan, he loved working on trucks, tractors, anything that had an engine, and enjoyed times shared with his family and friends.

In Lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the St. Mary’s County Hospice House, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Arrangement will be as follows:

Life Celebration Sunday, November 3, 2019, Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650 – Visitation from 4 – 7 pm, Prayers at 6 pm. Interment will be private.