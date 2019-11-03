William “Jerome” “Brother” Woodland, 69 of California, MD, passed away on October 27, 2019, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center with his family by his side.

Jerome was born on July 25, 1950, in Mechanicsville, MD, to the late Joseph Hughes Woodland and Agnes Madaline Molden Woodland. Jerome was educated in the public schools of St. Mary’s County, Banneker High School, Loveville, Maryland. He met his lifetime partner Agnes Woodland, and they married on February 15, 1969 (50 years). They had four children from their marriage.

Jerome had over 50 years of experience as a Carpenter with Longabardi & Son, and remodeling varies homes with Dottie Sparling. In later years, he maintained an apartment building and a beautiful yard for a lifetime friend Barbara Russello.

He was a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, Maryland. He had a loving, generous heart, and he touched the lives of everyone that knew him. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandpop/great grandpop, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed playing the daily numbers, playing cards, fishing, his favorite football team was “anyone who beat the Redskins” and he loved visiting and spending time with his grandchildren. His go-to response for any question was “Awwww, pretty good”

In addition to his wife, Agnes, he is survived by his children, Stephanie Carroll (Russell), of Leonardtown, MD, Mark Woodland (Tracy), of Waldorf, MD, Darius Woodland, of California, MD, and Lovell Dooley (Patrick), of Columbia, MD; sisters, Alice Young (Thomas), of Foster City, CA, Mary Mills (Thomas) and Annie Holley (James), of Mechanicsville, MD, Brenda Daniels, of Washington, D.C.; brothers, James and John Woodland, of Mechanicsville, MD, and Charles Woodland, of Washington, D.C.; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Thelma Graham and Mary Agnes Woodland; and his brothers, Clayton, Thomas, Francis, and Adrian Woodland.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m., at Immaculate Conception, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Pallbearers will be Paki Mills, Kila Mills, Travis Woodland, David and Allen Woodland, and Dominic Pendleton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.

