Thomas Wayne Pegg, 69 of Lexington Park, MD passed away on October 30, 2019 at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, MD.

He was born on June 28, 1950 in Leonardtown, MD to the late Luther T. Pegg and Daisy E. Thompson Pegg.

Tom is a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and lived his life, as many generations before, on Pegg Road. He is a 1969 graduate of Great Mills High School. He loved attending the St. Mary’s Fair, from watching the tractor pulls, to reminiscing over the antique farm equipment, and enjoying the local cuisine. On weekends, he and his daughter, Trina enjoyed going to softball games around the county.

His hobbies included planting small gardens and fishing with his daughter and grandsons. He was an avid reader and faithful patron of the Lexington Park library, and enjoyed passing the time playing his electric guitar. He was a gun and knife enthusiast. He was witty, charming, and liked to make people laugh. He was a man who was always true to himself and lived life on his own terms. Family was his greatest love, and he enjoyed spending time with them as well as his close friends and cousins.

Thomas is survived by his daughter, Trinia J. Pegg Brown (Daniel) of California, MD; sisters, Fay Pegg (Tony Dias) of Culpepper, VA and Melanie R. Pegg (Steven Joplin) of Middlebrook, VA; his grandsons, Justen Thomas and Kailen “Rick” Brown; his close friend and mother of his daughter, Estella “Sam” Love; his niece, April Pegg-Joplin; nephew, Colby Pegg-Joplin; and his extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

All services will be private.

