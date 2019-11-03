Our beloved, Nancy Sinervo Smith, of Ft. Washington, MD passed peacefully on October 30, 2019 at the age of 86 years.

Nancy was born in Palmer, Massachusetts. She eventually relocated to Maryland were she met and married Bernell Smith on June 14, 1952. They were married for 58 years before his passing in 2010. They both worked for the Library on Congress in Washington, DC.

Nancy loved opera, especially the works of José Carreras, a Spanish tenor who is particularly known for his performances in the operas of Verdi and Puccini. She traveled all over to attend his performances, and listened to his recordings whenever possible.

Nancy loved to read and watch old western movies. She was also particularly fond of her 6 cat fur babies.

Nancy was alone after the death of her husband, never having children. She was adopted into the family of her dear friends, and they became her family, caring and loving for her until her passing.

She will forever be remembered and her legacy will continue in the love expressed by those who knew and loved her.