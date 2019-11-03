Audrey Frances Downing, 89, of Huntingtown, MD passed away on October 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 4, 1930 she was the daughter of the late Howard Hughes and Adelaide Agnes Hazell Hughes.

Audrey was the beloved wife of Jack Richard Downing and celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary in January 2019. She was the loving mother of Debbie Dugan (Danny), Judy Downing, Susan Spalding (Tim), John Downing (Donna) and Jimmy Downing, the devoted grandmother to 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and the sister of Pat Lee. Audrey was preceded in death by her brother Howard Hughes.

Audrey was a graduate of the Georgetown School of Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse at Providence Hospital, an office nurse for Dr. Walsch in Washington, D.C. and a school nurse for the Department of Health State of Maryland.

Audrey enjoyed quilting, camping and traveling. She was very active in her church, a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and a former Girl Scout leader, loved spending time with her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church 1601 West Mount Harmony Road Owings, MD 20736. Inurnment at Southern Memorial Gardens Cemetery 10155 Ward Road Dunkirk, MD 20754.

Contributions may be made to Burnett-Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.