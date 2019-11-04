Police Make Three Arrests After SWAT Team Hits Drug House in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, SWAT teams and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant on a trailer on Ellenbee Court, in Lexington Park.

Sharon Artiago Mackall, 41, of Great Mills, was found to be in possession of heroin and arrested.

Mackall was released a few hours later after posting an unsecured personal bond in the amount of $5,000.

Francis Mathew Scriber, 41, of Lexington Park, was found to be in possession of heroin and a smoking pipe and arrested.

Scriber was released a few hours later after posting an unsecured personal bond in the amount of $5,000.

Sherman Devon Bush, 46, of Lexington Park, was found to be in possession of cocaine and arrested. Sherman was also charged with theft of a set of vehicle tags that were reported stolen from Calvert County.

Sherman was released a few hours later after posting an unsecured personal bond in the amount of $2,500.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges could be filed.

