Police Make Three Arrests After SWAT Team Hits Drug House in Lexington Park

November 4, 2019

On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, SWAT teams and St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Detectives executed a search warrant on a trailer on Ellenbee Court, in Lexington Park.

Sharon Artiago Mackall, 41, of Great Mills, was found to be in possession of heroin and arrested.

Mackall was released a few hours later after posting an unsecured personal bond in the amount of $5,000.

Francis Mathew Scriber, 41, of Lexington Park, was found to be in possession of heroin and a smoking pipe and arrested.

Scriber was released a few hours later after posting an unsecured personal bond in the amount of $5,000.

Sherman Devon Bush, 46, of Lexington Park, was found to be in possession of cocaine and arrested. Sherman was also charged with theft of a set of vehicle tags that were reported stolen from Calvert County.

Sherman was released a few hours later after posting an unsecured personal bond in the amount of $2,500.

The investigation is ongoing and other charges could be filed.





