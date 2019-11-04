VIDEO: Sheriff’s Office in St. Mary’s County Investigating Shooting in Lexington Park

On Saturday, October 26, 2019, at approximately 4:40 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46500 block of Creeping Primrose Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported shooting complaint.

Preliminary investigation determined a light- colored vehicle with several occupants entered the neighborhood, and another vehicle arrived shortly after the first vehicle. Several occupants in the first vehicle exited the vehicle and fled on foot. Two gunshots were exchanged between individuals on scene, and the parties then fled the area.

At this time no injuries have been reported from this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Deputy Max Schell at (301) 475-4200 extension *8161 or by email at Max.Schell@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

