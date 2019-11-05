WANTED: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 11/5/2019





The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead, immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Jeremy Joseph Betterton is wanted for Driving While Impaired. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Shantell Renee Hurley is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Christopher Jajuan Commodore is wanted for Drug Distribution and Disorderly Conduct. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Antonio Marquis Davis is wanted for Assault, Indecent Exposure, Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Kylie Renee Letcher is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Jonathan Otis Glass is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Shane Francis Slattery is wanted for Child Support Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 William Justin Gray Jr. is wanted for Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Melvin Lee Mackall Jr. is wanted for Armed Robbery. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Tracy Lee Creek Jr. is wanted for Drug Possession, Rogue and Vagabond, and Eluding Police by Failing to Stop. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Erin Elizabeth Hardesty is wanted for Neglect of a Minor. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 William Michael Bowen is wanted for Forgery and Obstruction/Hindering. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Cortez Ricardo Garrett Sr. is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241

Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278

Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603

Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481

Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368

Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 Cell 410-474-4413

