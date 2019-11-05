WANTED: Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 11/5/2019

November 5, 2019


The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead, immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Jeremy Joseph Betterton

Jeremy Joseph Betterton is wanted for Driving While Impaired. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Shantell Renee Hurley

Shantell Renee Hurley is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Christopher Jajuan Commodore

Christopher Jajuan Commodore is wanted for Drug Distribution and Disorderly Conduct. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Antonio Marquis Davis

Antonio Marquis Davis is wanted for Assault, Indecent Exposure, Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Kylie Renee Letcher

Kylie Renee Letcher is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Jonathan Otis Glass

Jonathan Otis Glass is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Shane Francis Slattery

Shane Francis Slattery is wanted for Child Support Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
William Justin Gray Jr

William Justin Gray Jr. is wanted for Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Melvin Lee Mackall Jr.

Melvin Lee Mackall Jr. is wanted for Armed Robbery. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Tracy Lee Creek Jr.

Tracy Lee Creek Jr. is wanted for Drug Possession, Rogue and Vagabond, and Eluding Police by Failing to Stop. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Erin Elizabeth Hardesty

Erin Elizabeth Hardesty is wanted for Neglect of a Minor. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
William Michael Bowen

William Michael Bowen is wanted for Forgery and Obstruction/Hindering. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603
Cortez Ricardo Garrett Sr.

Cortez Ricardo Garrett Sr. is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 410-535-2800 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Individuals with information concerning these cases should take no action themselves, but instead, immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office or local law enforcement agency.

Sgt. Rob Selkirk 410-535-2800 Ext 2517 Cell 443-624-8241
Det. Mike Tomlinson 410-535-2800 Ext 2581 Cell 443-532-4278
Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603
Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481
Det. Mike Lewis 410-535-2800 Ext 2747 Cell 443-975-8368
Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 Cell 410-474-4413

