Firefighters in Calvert County Quickly Extinguish Basement Fire

November 5, 2019

On November 4, 2019, at approximately 5:50 a.m., firefighters in Calvert County responded to 30 Chesapeake Avenue in Dares Beach, for the reported smoke in the house.

Crews arrived on the scene to find nothing evident, and after further investigation, firefighters found moderate smoke conditions inside and found a fire in the basement.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes.

One occupant was treated for smoke inhalation, five dogs were turned over to the Animal Control.

Firefighters credit the closed door in preventing the fire in the basement from spreading, there was absolutely no fire damage beyond the basement door.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk and Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department.

Updates will be provided when they become available.




