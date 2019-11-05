Police Release Photo of Suspect Wanted for Fatal Stabbing Outside of Popeye’s in Oxon Hill

November 5, 2019

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the man wanted for fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill outside of a Popeye’s.

In addition to the suspect’s photo, they are also releasing the picture of the woman who he was with in the business. Detectives would like to speak with her.

On November 4th, at approximately 7:00 pm, patrol officers were called to a fast food restaurant in the 6200 block of Livingston Road for the report of a fight.

Police discovered Davis outside in the parking lot suffering from a single stab wound. The officers grabbed their department-issued trauma kits and provided emergency medical care until an ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect and victim got into a brief verbal argument after the victim cut in front of several customers waiting to order food. They both then got out of the line, walked out of the front door together and the suspect immediately stabbed Davis.

The suspect and the female who he was with then fled the parking lot.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)

Person of Interest

9 Responses to Police Release Photo of Suspect Wanted for Fatal Stabbing Outside of Popeye’s in Oxon Hill

  1. Anonymous on November 5, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    What do you expect from a culture that embraces violence as acceptable? If they don’t care, why should we?

    Reply
    • Gina on November 5, 2019 at 5:17 pm

      You not caring doesn’t mean “they” don’t care. The logic and attitude you’ve adopted perpetuates stereotypes. I see a lot of white people that are dopeheads but I don’t attribute that to all white people and I’m confident you don’t either. You should re-evaluate your thinking.

      Reply
      • Anonymous on November 5, 2019 at 6:07 pm

        The senseless killing of community members perpetuates the stereotypes. Put the blame where it belongs; on the shoulders of the black community that does nothing to right itself.

        Reply
    • BLM on November 5, 2019 at 5:40 pm

      Are you saying that “it doesn’t matter” after all?

      Reply
      • Anonymous on November 5, 2019 at 6:08 pm

        It doesn’t matter that a black man killed another black man? I thought “black lives matter?” Why isn’t it ALL LIVES MATTER?

        Reply
  2. Anonymous on November 5, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Over a chicken sandwich! I’ll bet Martin Luther King is real proud!

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on November 5, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    prayers and thoughts to the victims

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on November 5, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Cut in line and you get cut. Don’t ever hold a man up when he is waiting for Popeye’s fried chicken.
    Of course chicken is not worth life in prison.

    Reply
  5. Synonymous on November 5, 2019 at 7:05 pm

    The sandwich ain’t shi#. The tenders are better. I think the line jumper angle is what it’s about, people hate a line jumper, it’s the middle finger and then some.
    Livingston Rd. has NEVER been nice, people have been stabbed and killed for much less.

    Reply

