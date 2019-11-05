Police Release Photo of Suspect Wanted for Fatal Stabbing Outside of Popeye’s in Oxon Hill

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the man wanted for fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill outside of a Popeye’s.
In addition to the suspect’s photo, they are also releasing the picture of the woman who he was with in the business. Detectives would like to speak with her.
On November 4th, at approximately 7:00 pm, patrol officers were called to a fast food restaurant in the 6200 block of Livingston Road for the report of a fight.
The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect and victim got into a brief verbal argument after the victim cut in front of several customers waiting to order food. They both then got out of the line, walked out of the front door together and the suspect immediately stabbed Davis.
The suspect and the female who he was with then fled the parking lot.
If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)
What do you expect from a culture that embraces violence as acceptable? If they don’t care, why should we?
You not caring doesn’t mean “they” don’t care. The logic and attitude you’ve adopted perpetuates stereotypes. I see a lot of white people that are dopeheads but I don’t attribute that to all white people and I’m confident you don’t either. You should re-evaluate your thinking.
The senseless killing of community members perpetuates the stereotypes. Put the blame where it belongs; on the shoulders of the black community that does nothing to right itself.
Are you saying that “it doesn’t matter” after all?
It doesn’t matter that a black man killed another black man? I thought “black lives matter?” Why isn’t it ALL LIVES MATTER?
Over a chicken sandwich! I’ll bet Martin Luther King is real proud!
prayers and thoughts to the victims
Cut in line and you get cut. Don’t ever hold a man up when he is waiting for Popeye’s fried chicken.
Of course chicken is not worth life in prison.
The sandwich ain’t shi#. The tenders are better. I think the line jumper angle is what it’s about, people hate a line jumper, it’s the middle finger and then some.
Livingston Rd. has NEVER been nice, people have been stabbed and killed for much less.