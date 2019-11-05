Police Release Photo of Suspect Wanted for Fatal Stabbing Outside of Popeye’s in Oxon Hill

Prince George’s County Police Homicide Unit detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the man wanted for fatally stabbing 28-year-old Kevin Tyrell Davis of Oxon Hill outside of a Popeye’s.

In addition to the suspect’s photo, they are also releasing the picture of the woman who he was with in the business. Detectives would like to speak with her.

On November 4th, at approximately 7:00 pm, patrol officers were called to a fast food restaurant in the 6200 block of Livingston Road for the report of a fight.

Police discovered Davis outside in the parking lot suffering from a single stab wound. The officers grabbed their department-issued trauma kits and provided emergency medical care until an ambulance rushed him to an area hospital, where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect and victim got into a brief verbal argument after the victim cut in front of several customers waiting to order food. They both then got out of the line, walked out of the front door together and the suspect immediately stabbed Davis.

The suspect and the female who he was with then fled the parking lot.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)