State Fire Marshal Investigating Semi-Trailer Fires in Charlotte Hall

On Sunday, November 3, 2019, at approximately 5:50 a.m., firefighters from Mechanicsville responded to the Burger King in Charlotte Hall, for the reported outside fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two semi-trailers fully engulfed in flames to the rear of the building, and requested an upgraded assignment.

Firefighters from Mechanicsville and Hughesville were then dispatched for the commercial vehicle fire.

Units on the scene requested a Gradall from the County Highway Administration to assist with the removal of straw from the trailers, and the State Fire Marshall to investigate the cause of the fire. Crews were on scene for approximately 4 hours.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

