The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad Santa Claus Schedule for December 1, to December 20, 2019

The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be bringing Santa Claus into your Neighborhood through the dates of December 1 to December 20. Santa will be riding on a big red firetruck sleigh! An Ambulance will occasionally lead, playing Christmas songs on their PA system.

Santa Runs will begin between 5:30 p.m., to 6:30 p.m., and may last up until 9:00 p.m., We ask that if you live in a small court or cul-de-sac, please come to the road that intersects your street when you hear music and sirens. Our crews will cover the streets listed below.

Please check the following schedule to see if Santa Claus will be available in your subdivision. Unfortunately, we are not able to cover every street and road in our first due area.

If you have any questions, please contact Station 2 at (301) 884-4709 or click here to e-mail us.

On behalf of the Officers and Members of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, we thank you for your support and wish everyone a very Safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.



Sunday, December 1



(subject to change check daily)

Cox Drive

Beverly Drive

Asher Road

Mill Seat Drive

Newlands Street

Oxley Drive

Tanyard Drive

Yowaiski Mill Road

E Lakeland Drive

Tin Top School Road

Aviation Yacht Club Road

Golf Course Drive

Army Navy Drive

Hills Drive

Thursday. December 5

Mechanicsville Road

Feather Court

Gosling Court

Guy Farm Road

Avonlea Court

Green Gables Court

Zane Court

Erin Drive

Dublin Court

Lawrence Adams Drive

E Theresa Court

Cecilia Court

Frischoltz Court

Harrow Hills Court

Gardiner Court

Friday, December 6

Burning Oaks Drive

Hidden Acres Court

Majestic Oak Court

Holly Bank Drive

John Wayne Court

True Grit Court

T Wood Drive

George Drive

Troy Court

Timothy Court

Shamrock Lane

Mt Sterling Court

East Cusic Court

West Cusic Court

Saturday, December 7

Birch Manor Circle

Birch Manor Drive

Marion Drive

Forest Hall Drive

Woodridge Drive

St. Thomas Drive

Foley Mattingly Road

Jacqueline Street

Grandview Haven Drive

Harmony View Street

Grandview Street



Sunday, December 8

Old Village Road

St. Marys Avenue

Harrisburg Court

Cedar View Court

Hidden Pond Court

Reeves Road

Valley Wood Court

Ben Oaks Drive

Persimmon Creek Road

Flora Corner Road

Flora Way

Hill Street

Hancock Drive

Burroughs Court

MultiFlora Court

Thursday, December 12

Livingston Drive

Barbara Court

Dandelion Drive

Laura Court

Shannon Court

Greenhead Drive

Wood Duck Court

4 Seasons Drive

Oakleaf Circle

Hill and Dale Drive

Autumnwood Drive

Parlett Morgan Road

Friday, December 13

Charlotte Hall Road

Gershwin Road

Bach Drive

Handel Drive

Mohawk Drive

Mohawk Court / Pueblo Way

Mt. Wolf Road *To where pavement ends only*

Indian Creek Drive

Seminole Lane

Apache Road

Comanche Lane

Iroquois Lane

Cheyenne Court

White Drive

Hunter Court

Chappelear Drive

Pleasant View Drive

Vinessa Court

Walter Court

Serenity Lane

Saturday, December 14

Laurel Ridge Drive

Jennifer Drive

Overlook Court

Arlington Drive

Eldorado Farm Lane

Finch Court

Edinborough Drive

West Edinview Court

East edinview Court

Wanda Lane

Sunday, December 15, 2019: No Santa Run due to Santa being at the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department Station 2, for the Annual Children’s Christmas Party starting at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 19

Golden Beach Road, Starting at the “T”

Oak Acres Drive

Hickory Drive

Donna Drive

Cheryl Court

Holly Drive

Huntt Road

Dudley Road

Old Golden Beach Road

Summit Hill Drive

Summit Court

Suite Landing Road

Thomas Drive

Shaw Court

Melissa Court

Pocahontas Drive

Blackfoot Drive

Hiawatha Court

Moccasin Court

Coshise Court

Oak Road

Jarell Drive

Gunther Court

Mason Drive

Vincent Circle

Walnut Circle

Ann Circle

Therese Circle

Daniel Circle

Richard Circle

Dogwood Circle

Birch Circle

Claire Circle

Friday, December 20

Golden Beach Road

Crosswoods Drive

Dockser Drive

Shore View Drive

Waterview Drive

Burton Road

Bay Drive

Washington Road

Beach Drive

