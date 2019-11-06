Public Encouraged to Attend the 44th Veterans Day Parade on Monday, November 11, 2019, in Leonardtown

The public is invited to salute America’s Veterans at the in Leonardtown. The parade, sponsored by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and Commissioners of Leonardtown, steps off Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at 9:45 a.m. from St. Mary’s Ryken High School and moves along Fenwick Street.

Immediately following the parade, citizens are invited to Town Square for a Veterans Memorial Ceremony. This ceremony will commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II with remarks from veterans and dignitaries and conclude with the laying of the wreaths on the memorials. Veterans and family members of those who served during this war effort are encouraged to contact Brandy Blackstone to be recognized during the ceremony. Honored dignitaries who are scheduled to attend include Lt. Governor Rutherford, Delegate Brian Crosby, Delegate Matt Morgan, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, the Commissioners of Leonardtown, and other honored guests.

In the event of inclement weather, the parade will be canceled, and the Memorial Ceremony will take place inside the Leonardtown Town Hall, 22670 Washington Street in Leonardtown.

The decision about cancellation will be made by the morning of November 11, 2019, by 8:00 a.m., and a cancellation notice will be posted on the Town of Leonardtown website https://www.leonardtown.somd.com/ and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TownofLeonardtown/ pages as well as on the St. Mary’s County Government website www.stmarysmd.com.



Parking and Shuttle Information:

Parade participants are requested to be in place at the staging area at St. Mary’s Ryken High School no later than 9:30 a.m. and be aware of the following:

Parade vehicles, including buses, floats, cars, trucks and motorcycles, should report directly to the staging area at St. Mary’s Ryken High School between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. All parade vehicles – except emergency vehicles – should be parked by 8 a.m.

Marching groups and other parade participants should park at Leonardtown Middle School and take the shuttle to St. Mary’s Ryken High School between 7:45 a.m. and 9:20 a.m.

For safety reasons, parents are not to drop their children at St. Mary’s Ryken High School along the roadside or at the intersection.

All persons participating in the parade (and who are not riding in a parade vehicle) should ride the shuttle bus from Leonardtown Middle School.



Parking for Spectators:

The parking lot adjacent to the Courthouse on Courthouse Drive is reserved for school buses and shuttles only. Parking for spectators and parade participants will not be available at the Courthouse. Spectators are asked to park at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds, the St. Mary’s County Governmental Center or the College of Southern Maryland and ride one of the complimentary, round-trip shuttles into Town. Free parking and shuttles will also be available at all three of these locations. At the Governmental Center, spectators are asked to park in the lots adjacent to the Carter State Office Building (23115 Leonard Hall Drive in Leonardtown). Wheelchair-accessible shuttles will be available at both locations. The return-shuttle stop for both sites is located across from The Olde Town Pub on the corner of Washington and Shadrick Streets.

Spectators and participants using the shuttles may encounter delays due to crowding. Your patience and understanding are appreciated.

Washington Street and Fenwick Street leading into downtown Leonardtown will be closed to traffic from 8 a.m. until noon. Downtown parking and through-traffic will be limited to areas accessible from Lawrence Avenue. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office will provide traffic control and parade volunteers will assist with parking and street detours.

Handicapped Parking:

Spectators requiring handicapped parking may take Washington Street and (upon showing proof of a handicapped sticker or need) will be allowed to park in the public lot beside the Hair Company.

For a map of available parking areas, go to https://leonardtown.somd.com/veteransday/2019VetDayMap.jpg.

For more information about the parade or the Wreath Laying Ceremony, contact Brandy Blackstone, Public Relations & Events Coordinator, Commissioners of Leonardtown’s Office at 301-475-9791, or email brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov.

