Forrest Center Hosting Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 14, 2019

Join the students and staff of the Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center for their annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 14, 2019, 8:00 to 11:00 a.m., at the school site across from the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. Santa will make his grand entrance at 8:30 a.m.

Enjoy a delicious breakfast prepared by the Forrest Center’s Culinary Arts students. Admission to this event, which includes breakfast, is $10 for adults, $5 for students and free for children 3 and younger. An omelet bar is available for an additional $2.00.



Escape the hustle and bustle of the holiday, enjoy some home cooking, and let the little ones check out the face painting, gingerbread cookie and craft rooms. Santa’s Workshop will be available for children to purchase small gifts (most under $10). Forrest Center students will assist the children. The gifts they purchase will be wrapped.

Remember to get a photo of your child letting Santa know their holiday wishes. If you forget your camera, students from the Forrest Center will photograph your child with Santa for $5. Families will receive up to five poses on a CD.

Proceeds will benefit the Forrest Center’s SkillsUSA chapter and student programs. The Forrest Center’s SkillsUSA chapter is among the most successful in the state and annually must fundraise over $25,000 to cover the cost of leadership training, chapter activities and regional, state & national competitions. For more information about SkillsUSA, go to: www.skillsusa.org.

The event may be recorded and presented on SMCPS Channel 96, the school system’s cable channel, and the Internet. For more information, contact Chef Amanda Granados at 301-475-0242, x28210 or aegranados@smcps.org.

