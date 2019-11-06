Island Music Company’s Annual Holiday String Giveaway to be Held on November 16, 2019, in La Plata

Grab your guitar, nonperishable food and get down to Island Music Company in La Plata, MD on November 16, 2019 for their Annual Holiday String Giveaway. The event will take place from 10:00 a.m., to 5:00 p.m., The day is filled with complimentary restringing of most stringed instruments, including guitar, bass, violin, violas, ukulele, cello, mandolin and banjos.

We will have raffles and giveaways from vendors such as, Ernie Ball, Ibanez, Ampeg, Fishman, Dunlop, D’Addario, Yamaha, Martin Guitars, EVH, Breedlove, Elixir, EarthQuaker, Korg, Flight, Walrus Audio, Augustine Strings and many more. It’s simple: bring a non-perishable food donation and your instrument to Island Music Company from 10:00 a.m., to 5:00 p.m., and staff will install a new set of free strings, tune and clean your instrument at no charge!



Everyone that donates is entered in the raffle to win their choice of an Ibanez acoustic guitar, electric guitar, or bass guitar. For every additional 5lbs of food an individual brings, they receive more raffle tickets! Previously, we have collected over 3000 lbs. of food –we aim to double that number and give back to our community during the Holiday Season. “Of all our events, this is our favorite year after year. It helps two of our causes: making music more accessible to our community and helping our neighbors. Seeing how charitable everyone is at this event is great! There is a great competitive spirit to the event, and I think with our great giveaway guitars we can easily reach our goal this year,” says Keith Grasso, owner of Island Music Company.

During the event, there will be live performances by local bands such as Outside The Wire, the Chick-Fil-A food truck will be at the store from 11:00 a.m., to 2:00 p.m., with a special appearance of the Chick-Fil-A cow, as well as demos to keep everyone entertained while their instruments are restrung.

This year’s food donation will be given to the Lifestyles of Maryland Food Bank to help local families during the upcoming holiday season. Contact Island Music Company at 301-392-3960, www.islandmuscico.com or visit us on Facebook for more information. For a chance to win a free Yamaha guitar, be sure to share our String Day post on Facebook!

